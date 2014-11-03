FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed could move before markets expect, Fisher says
#Credit Markets
November 3, 2014 / 7:16 PM / 3 years ago

Fed could move before markets expect, Fisher says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve could very well raise interest rates before the time that investors are now predicting, a top U.S. central banker said on Monday, citing decent growth in the United States and top trading partners Mexico and Canada.

“I can foresee us raising rates before the markets seem to be discounting the time of our raising rates,” Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher told reporters on the sidelines of a so-called Shadow Open Market Committee forum. “It’s a judgmental matter and we’ll see.”

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

