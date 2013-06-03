Economic growth to gain speed in 2014: Chicago Fed survey

A man holds his briefcase while waiting in line during a job fair in Melville, New York July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - Economic growth will probably pick up enough speed this year and next to push the unemployment rate down to 6.9 percent by the fourth quarter of 2014, according to participants of a symposium held last week by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

The jobless rate is likely to fall to 7.3 percent by the fourth quarter of this year, according to forecasts from 25 automotive outlook symposium participants published on Monday by the Chicago Fed. It was 7.5 percent in April.

Survey participants forecast economic growth of 2.9 percent in 2014.

The Fed is buying $85 billion in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities each month to keep rates low and push up growth and encourage hiring, and policymakers are watching closely for signs the program is having the desired effect.

Some Fed officials have warned that the stimulus program should be scaled back because it could potentially spark inflation.

Survey participants were sanguine about that possibility, forecasting inflation as measured by the consumer price index to fall to 1.8 percent this year, from 1.9 percent last year, and to rise to the Fed’s 2 percent target next year.

The outlook from the private industry forecasters is not as rosy as that of the chief of the Chicago Fed, Charles Evans, who later this month will meet with fellow central bank policymakers to decide whether to keep up the Fed’s current rate of monetary stimulus.

Evans, one of the Fed’s most dovish policymakers, expects the economy to grow 3 to 4 percent next year. The economy grew at a 2.4 percent annual rate in the first quarter of this year.

Regional Fed presidents typically share their own forecasts as well as insights from their constituents at the central bank’s regular policy-making meetings.