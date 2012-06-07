FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Foreign central banks' US debt holdings rise - Fed
#Credit Markets
June 7, 2012 / 8:52 PM / in 5 years

Foreign central banks' US debt holdings rise - Fed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Foreign central banks’ overall holdings of U.S. marketable securities at the Federal Reserve rose in the latest week, data from the U.S. central bank showed on Thursday.

The Fed said its holdings of U.S. securities kept for overseas central banks rose $7.841 billion in the week ended June 6, to stand at $3.517 trillion.

The breakdown of custody holdings showed overseas central banks’ holdings of Treasury debt rose by $9.505 billion to stand at $2.798 trillion.

Foreign institutions’ holdings of securities issued or guaranteed by the biggest U.S. mortgage financing agencies, including Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, fell by $1.664 billion to stand at $719.4 billion.

Overseas central banks, particularly those in Asia, have been huge buyers of U.S. debt in recent years and own more than a quarter of marketable Treasuries. China and Japan are the biggest two foreign holders of Treasuries.

The full Fed report can be found on: here

Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
