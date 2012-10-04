FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Foreign central banks' U.S. debt holdings fall: Fed
#Business News
October 4, 2012 / 8:35 PM / in 5 years

Foreign central banks' U.S. debt holdings fall: Fed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Foreign central banks’ overall holdings of U.S. marketable securities at the Federal Reserve fe ll i n the latest week, data from the U.S. central bank showed on Thursday.

The Fed said its holdings of U.S. securities kept for overseas central banks fell $ 9 billion i n the week ended October 3, to stand at $3 . 6 tr illion.

The breakdown of custody holdings showed overseas central banks’ holdings of Treasury debt f ell by $ 1 0.3 billion t o stand at $2 . 9 tr illion.

Foreign institutions’ holdings of securities issued or guaranteed by the biggest U.S. mortgage financing agencies, including Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, ro se by $1. 3 bil lion to stand at $70 5 bil lion.

Overseas central banks, particularly those in Asia, have been huge buyers of U.S. debt in recent years and own more than a quarter of marketable Treasuries. China and Japan are the biggest two foreign holders of Treasuries.

The full Fed report can be found on: here (Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
