Foreign central banks shed most U.S. bonds since January

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Overseas central banks’ holdings of U.S. bonds at the Federal Reserve posted their biggest weekly drop in nearly six months to their lowest level since May, Fed data released late Thursday showed.

The drop of $27.06 billion in the week ended July 22 lowered the Fed’s custody of U.S. Treasuries and other debt securities for foreign official institutions to $3.326 trillion.

This was the biggest weekly drop in overseas debt holdings with the U.S. central bank since a $27.42 billion fall in the week ended Jan. 28.

The three-week decline in the Fed’s custody holdings has totaled $51.24 billion.

The latest fall in debt holdings among foreign central banks was concentrated in Treasuries, which declined by $26.37 billion, the steepest since a $27.94 billion drop in the week ended Jan. 28.