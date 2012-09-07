U.S. rate futures rise after report shows slowing jobs growth

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Futures tied to short-term U.S. interest rates rose on Friday after a government report showed employers hired fewer workers than expected in August, boosting the perception that the Federal Reserve will need soon to add new monetary stimulus.

With no immediate trading in contracts maturing in 2015, it was not immediately clear how far into that year traders now expect the Fed to wait before first hiking rates.

Before the jobs report, traders had expected a first Fed overnight interest rate hike in January 2015, based on fed funds futures trading at CME Group Inc’s Chicago Board of Trade.

Some contracts maturing in 2013 pared losses or posted gains. Contracts maturing in 2014 gained, after the release of the report, which showed employers added just 96,000 to their payrolls last month, less than the 125,000 expected.

Rate futures contracts rise when expectations of Fed rate hikes decline, or when traders expect the Fed to loosen monetary policy.