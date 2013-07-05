FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. rate futures traders see first Fed rate hike in late 2014
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 5, 2013 / 1:16 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. rate futures traders see first Fed rate hike in late 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Traders of short-term U.S. interest-rate futures were pricing in a first rate hike from the Federal Reserve in late 2014 after a government report on Friday showed the U.S. economy added more jobs than expected in June.

Fed funds futures contracts added to losses after the report, which showed U.S. employers added 195,000 jobs. The futures contracts fall in price when traders see a bigger chance of an earlier Fed rate hike.

Futures prices after the report continued to suggest traders expect a rate hike in October 2014, according to CME Group’s Fed Watch, which generates probabilities based on the price of fed fund futures traded at the Chicago Board of Trade.

(This version of the story was corrected to show that October 2014 is seen as first Fed rate hike.)

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.