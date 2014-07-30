FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed seen raising interest rates in June 2015
Sections
Featured
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 30, 2014 / 6:13 PM / 3 years ago

Fed seen raising interest rates in June 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest-rate futures contracts barely budged Wednesday after the Federal Reserve wrapped up a two-day meeting with a nod to firmer inflation, as traders kept bets the Fed will raise rates in mid-2015.

The contracts show markets are assigning a roughly 61 percent chance of a first Fed rate hike in June 2015, based on CME FedWatch, which tracks rate-hike expectations using its fed funds futures contracts.

Before the report traders saw a 60 percent chance of a June 2015 rate hike. Traders saw about a 44 percent chance of a hike at the April 2015 meeting both before and after the report

The Fed has targeted short-term benchmark interest rates of between zero and 0.25 percent since December 2008 and has said it would keep them there for a “considerable time” after it ends its bond-buying program. It is on track to wind down its bond-buying program in October.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.