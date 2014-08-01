FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Traders pare bets on earlier 2015 Fed rate hike
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 1, 2014 / 12:51 PM / 3 years ago

Traders pare bets on earlier 2015 Fed rate hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest-rate futures contracts rose Friday after a government report showed weaker-than-expected job growth in July, prompting traders to pare bets the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates sooner than previously thought.

The contracts show markets are now assigning a roughly 51 chance of a first Fed rate hike in June 2015, based on CME FedWatch, which tracks rate hike expectations using its Fed funds futures contracts. Before the report traders saw a 58 percent chance of a June 2015 rate hike, and a 41 percent chance of a hike in April 2015.

Traders now see just a 26 percent chance of an April 2015 rate hike.

The Fed has targeted short-term rates of between zero and 0.25 percent since December 2008. This week it reiterated plans to keep them there for a “considerable time” after it ends its bond-buying program this fall.

Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.