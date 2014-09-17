FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Traders see Fed raising rates in July 2015
#Business News
September 17, 2014 / 6:21 PM / 3 years ago

Traders see Fed raising rates in July 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest-rate futures contracts fell Wednesday after the Federal Reserve renewed its low-rate pledge, prompting traders to add to bets the U.S. central bank will wait to raise interest rates until the second-half of 2015.

The contracts show markets are now assigning a roughly 74 chance of a first Fed rate hike in July 2015, based on CME FedWatch, which tracks rate hike expectations using its Fed funds futures contracts.

Traders had earlier seen July 2015 as holding a 69 percent chance of rate hike.

The Fed has targeted short-term rates of between zero and 0.25 percent since December 2008, and on Wednesday reiterated it will keep rates near zero for a “considerable time” after it ends its bond-buying stimulus next month.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
