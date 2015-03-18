FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Traders bet first Fed rate hike to come in October
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 18, 2015 / 6:16 PM / 2 years ago

Traders bet first Fed rate hike to come in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest-rate futures contracts jumped on Wednesday, pushing expectations for a first U.S. interest-rate hike farther into the future even as the Fed opened the door further to a first rate hike as soon as June.

The contracts now show that traders see a 67 percent chance that the first Fed rate hike will come in October, based on CME FedWatch, which tracks rate hike expectations using its Fed funds futures contracts.

Before the release of the Fed’s post-policy-meeting statement, traders were betting the first rate hike would come in September.

The Fed has kept short-term rates near zero since December 2008.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.