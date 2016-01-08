FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Traders boost bets on March Fed rate hike after jobs report
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
Harvey Aftermath
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 8, 2016 / 1:47 PM / 2 years ago

Traders boost bets on March Fed rate hike after jobs report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Federal Reserve building in Washington September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest-rate futures contracts sank on Friday after a new government report showed the economy added many more jobs than expected last month, prompting traders to price in more aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes this year.

Fed funds futures contracts show that traders now see a better-than-even chance of a rate hike in March. Before the report they were pricing in a 45 percent chance.

Traders also began pricing in a bigger chance that the Fed will raise rates three times this year, versus their earlier view that only two rate hikes are likely.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.