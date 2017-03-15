Interest rate futures traders see two more Fed rate hikes in 2017

(Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest rate futures rose on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the second time in three months but gave little sign it saw a need to raise rates faster than the pace it had laid out in December.

After the Fed's policy meeting, traders continued to see a better-than-even chance of three rate hikes this year, including Wednesday's, with about a one-in-four chance of a fourth hike, based on the price of fed funds futures contracts.