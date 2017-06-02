FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Traders keep bets on June rate hike after jobs report
June 2, 2017 / 12:46 PM / 3 months ago

Traders keep bets on June rate hike after jobs report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Federal Reserve headquarters in Washington September 16 2015.

(Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest rate futures were little changed on Friday after a government report showed employers added fewer jobs than expected but the unemployment rate dropped to a 16-year low.

Traders now see about an 87 percent chance of a Federal Reserve interest-rate hike on June 14, down slightly from 89 percent before the jobs report.

They continue to see slightly less than an even chance for one more rate hike before the end of the year, based on the price of fed funds futures contracts traded at CME Group Inc's Chicago Board of Trade.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

