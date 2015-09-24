FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Traders boost bets on earlier Fed rate hike after Yellen remarks
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 24, 2015 / 10:41 PM / 2 years ago

Traders boost bets on earlier Fed rate hike after Yellen remarks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest-rate futures contracts fell on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signaled the U.S. central bank is still on track for a rate hike this year, prompting traders to adjust their bets.

Fed funds futures contracts now show that traders are boosting bets the Fed will start raising rates in January 2016.

Before Yellen’s comments, traders saw March as the first Fed meeting where a rate hike is more likely than not. They had moved expectations out to next year after the Fed last week decided to leave rates near zero where they have been since December 2008.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.