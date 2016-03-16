Traders see fewer U.S. rate hikes after Fed forecast

(Reuters) - Futures contracts tied to the Federal Reserve’s key policy rate rose sharply after the U.S. central bank signaled it anticipated raising rates just twice this year, half the number it had suggested just three months ago.

Traders quickly pared expectations for a rate hike in June, but kept their view that the Fed was likely to raise rates just once this year, as early as July but more likely in September.

Before the report they were pricing in about even odds for a June rate hike, with the odds rising to more than 80 percent by December, and little chance of a second rate hike by then.

The Fed kept rates unchanged, as had been expected, and said moderate U.S. economic growth and “strong job gains” would allow it to raise rates gradually this year, albeit more slowly than it had earlier thought.

“(If) there is any surprise it’s the fact that they seemed to adjust their forecast to be more in line with what the market was already expecting,” said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin. “The market is basically saying, ‘we had it right.'”

Traders now see about a 59 percent chance of a rate hike in September, based on futures contracts traded at CME Group Inc, down from 70 percent before the Fed ended its two-day policy-setting meeting.