Traders bet on slightly earlier 2016 rate hike after Fed minutes
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
#Business News
April 6, 2016 / 10:49 PM / a year ago

Traders bet on slightly earlier 2016 rate hike after Fed minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest rate futures contracts fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve released minutes of its March policy-setting meeting that showed policymakers debated raising rates in April.

The minutes showed that those concerned with the global growth outlook won the day, as policymakers ultimately decided to opt for caution on rate rises.

After the minutes traders added slightly to bets that the Federal Reserve will raise rates earlier than December, the timing that had been expected before the release of the minutes.

The price of futures contracts tied to the Fed’s benchmark policy rate, which drop, moves inversely to the rate that traders expect at any given point in time.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
