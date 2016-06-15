FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Traders see dovish Fed waiting until 2017 to raise rates
June 15, 2016 / 6:10 PM / a year ago

Traders see dovish Fed waiting until 2017 to raise rates

Ann Saphir

2 Min Read

The Federal Reserve headquarters in Washington September 16 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) - Traders of U.S. short-term interest rate futures on Wednesday bet the Federal Reserve will wait until next year before raising interest rates again, after the U.S. central bank indicated it would raise borrowing costs less aggressively than earlier projected.

The Fed left interest rates unchanged after its two-day meeting, and signaled that most policymakers still see two rate hikes by the end of this year. But it cut its growth forecasts and signaled that next year it will only raise rates three times, rather than the four times officials had projected in March.

“The change in the rate path is extremely dramatic given that the only big change in the data between April and now was a very weak May employment print,” said David Keeble, global head of interest rates strategy at Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank in New York.

Traders now see next February as the first policy-setting meeting when the odds of a rate hike are better than even.

Before the Fed ended its meeting, traders saw a 21 percent chance of a rate hike in July and a 35 percent chance of a rate hike in September, and a 51 percent chance of a hike in December.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

