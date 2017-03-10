Traders keep bets on three Fed rate hikes in 2017

(Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest rate futures were little changed on Friday after a government report showed big job gains last month, underscoring the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will raise rates next week and two more times in 2017.

Traders continue to bet overwhelmingly on a March rate hike, and give a better-than-even chance of two more rate hikes over the course of the year, with a small chance of a fourth hike, based on the price of fed funds futures contracts traded at CME Group Inc’s Chicago Board of Trade.