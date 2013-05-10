FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's George: Fed exit could cause bond yields to spike
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 10, 2013 / 7:42 PM / in 4 years

Fed's George: Fed exit could cause bond yields to spike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JACKSON, Wyoming (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve faces a tricky challenge in communicating its exit from ultra-easy monetary policy if it wants to avoid spooking financial markets and hurting the economy, a senior U.S. central banker said on Friday.

“My concern is we do that in a fashion that does not create sharp increases in rates, backing up mortgage rates, when we announce that we’re going to stop bond purchases (or) we are going to adjust those in some way,” Kansas City Fed President Esther George told the Wyoming Business Alliance.

Reporting By Alister Bull; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.