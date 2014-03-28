FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's George concerned U.S. rates are too low, too long
March 28, 2014 / 5:36 PM / 3 years ago

Fed's George concerned U.S. rates are too low, too long

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (Reuters) - A top Federal Reserve official on Friday said she is worried the U.S. central bank could be fueling froth in financial markets by keeping rates near zero for as long as it has.

“I am one that continues to be concerned about interest rates being too low for too long,” Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George told the Central Exchange, a women’s professional group not far from the regional Fed bank’s headquarters.

Reporting by Carey Gillam; Writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

