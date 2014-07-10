FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's George says rate hike possible this year: Dow Jones
July 10, 2014 / 7:57 PM / 3 years ago

Fed's George says rate hike possible this year: Dow Jones

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George is pictured in the bank's boardroom in this handout photo courtesy of the Kansas City Federal Reserve. REUTERS/Kansas City Federal Reserve/Handout

(Reuters) - Certain economic formulas are pointing to a Federal Reserve interest rate hike as early as this year, a Fed official said on Thursday, according to Dow Jones.

“As I look at some of the policy prescriptions that the Federal Reserve relies on, looking at formulas that help guide you on when it’s time to change, many of those are already pointing to lifting off of zero as early as even this year or next year,” Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George said, according to Dow Jones.

George, who is not a voting member on the Fed’s policymaking committee, was speaking at an event to business leaders in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

George said she is concerned about the impact of higher food prices on low income households, and that she is anxious to work toward policy normalization, Dow Jones reported.

Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Paul Simao

