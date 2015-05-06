Fed's George says rate hike on the table at each meeting

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will assess incoming data and consider raising interest rates at its policy-setting committee meetings going forward, a top Fed official said on Wednesday.

Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George said the committee has been clear that it is going to base its decision on the data, which makes “each meeting a possibility” for the Fed to hike rates.

George was answering a question posed to her while on a panel during the “Finance & Society” conference held at the IMF.