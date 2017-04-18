FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Another Fed official backs paring bond holdings this year
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 18, 2017 / 1:12 PM / 4 months ago

Another Fed official backs paring bond holdings this year

Jonathan Spicer

2 Min Read

ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. (Reuters) - Another Federal Reserve policymaker on Tuesday backed an emerging U.S. central bank plan to begin trimming its bond holdings later this year, as Kansas City Fed President Esther George warned against waiting too long in order to "overheat" labor markets.

George, a hawkish official who has urged the Fed to hike interest rates, said in a speech the U.S. economy was on "solid footing" with positive surprises more likely than negative ones.

George's support of a prompt and gradual process of paring some of the central bank's $4.5 trillion in assets puts her in the majority of colleagues at the Fed. She added that it should be done "on autopilot," and not adjusted in reaction to short-term economic data, and that there may be "some tradeoff" with the Fed's parallel plan to raise rates about three times per year.

"I would support beginning the process of reducing the balance sheet this year," said George, who does not vote on monetary policy until 2019 under a rotation.

"I do not favor prolonging action for the purpose of allowing inflation to overshoot the 2 percent goal or to press labor markets into a condition where they are overheating," she said at the Levy Economics Institute of Bard College.

Minutes from the Fed's mid-March meeting showed that most participants expected to begin shedding the Treasury- and mortgage-backed bonds this year, a process that could raise market yields. George said uncertainty around how investors will react could lead to a bout of financial market volatility.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.