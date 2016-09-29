Fed's George says wants slow but sure progress on raising rates

(Reuters) - Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George said on Wednesday that she wants to raise interest rates "slowly but surely," but said that doing so does not mean she wants to put the brakes on U.S. economic growth.

Instead, George, who spoke at a forum for minority bankers, said she wants to make sure that the Fed raises rates slowly now so it does not have to raise them quickly later. George was one of three policymakers who dissented on the Fed's decision last week to leave rates unchanged so as to allow the economy more room to generate jobs and inflation.