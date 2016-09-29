FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kansas City Fed's George says time to remove some rate accommodation: CNBC
#Business News
September 29, 2016 / 1:11 PM / a year ago

Kansas City Fed's George says time to remove some rate accommodation: CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - One of the three dissenters at last week's Federal Reserve policy meeting said on Thursday it was time to move ahead with a rate hike and said even if interest rates were to rise, they would still remain accommodative.

"I think it's time," Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George told CNBC in an interview.

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester and Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren joined George in calling for a hike at the most recent meeting and registered their dissent from the decision to leave rates on hold.

"On the whole when you look at how labor markets are continuing to move forward in the context of lower growth it suggests that there is opportunity to remove that accommodation," George said.

Reporting by David Chance; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

