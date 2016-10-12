Tesla, SolarCity shareholders vote November 17 on merger
Tesla Motors Inc and SolarCity Corp said Wednesday in a U.S. securities filing that a vote to merge the two California-based companies will take place on Nov. 17.
Cybersecurity threats are growing quickly for the payment networks of the U.S. financial system, Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George said in remarks that did not address the outlook for the U.S. economy.
Speaking on Wednesday at a conference in Chicago on the payments system, George warned that the growing threats were undermining public confidence in the system.
Cybercriminals have hacked into major U.S. banks and even stole $81 million from an account at the New York Fed in February by hacking into SWIFT, an international payments network.
"We must keep pace with the rapidly evolving and expanding risks that threaten the payments ecosystem," George said in prepared remarks.
She said proposals would likely be released to the public in 2017 from two task forces seeking to make the U.S. payments system faster and more secure. The groups include private and public officials.
HONG KONG Alibaba Group Holdings' finance arm on Wednesday demonstrated a payment service that will allow virtual reality shoppers to pay for things in future just by nodding their heads.
TOKYO Sony Corp will join the race for virtual reality (VR) dominance on Thursday with the $399 PlayStation VR, a headset the Japanese electronics group hopes will beat pricier rivals and revive its reputation as a maker of must-have gadgets.