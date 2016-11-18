FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Fed must move systematically to raise rates, George says
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 18, 2016 / 3:21 PM / 9 months ago

Fed must move systematically to raise rates, George says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George said on Friday that while she supports raising interest rates, the U.S. central bank must do so only gradually.

"I do not advocate for high rates,” said George, who dissented several times this year on Fed decisions to leave rates unchanged. “I do not think it will serve the economy well. I do think we have to move more systematically.”

The Fed is widely expected to raise rates when it meets next month.

George, speaking at an oil conference at the Houston Branch of the Dallas Fed, said it is still too early to tell how the incoming Trump administration will affect the medium-term outlook for Fed policy.

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder, writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.