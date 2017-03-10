A security guard walks in front of an image of the Federal Reserve in Washington, DC, U.S., March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

NEW YORK Goldman Sachs economists said on Friday they stuck with their call that the Federal Reserve will increase interest rates next week but now see its next hike in June rather than September in the wake of a stronger-than-forecast jobs report for February.

They also revised their forecast on the timing for the Fed to begin balance sheet normalization, or a shrinkage of its bond holdings, to the fourth quarter from an earlier view of mid-2018, they wrote in a research note published on Friday.

(Reporting by Richard Leong and Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)