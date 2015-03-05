FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed says will not hold market operations on April 3
#Business News
March 5, 2015 / 8:51 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Fed says will not hold market operations on April 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The United States Federal Reserve Board building is shown behind security barriers in Washington October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will not conduct open market operations on the Good Friday holiday which falls on April 3 this year, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website on Thursday.

The U.S. central bank said in a statement all reverse repurchase agreement and securities lending trades on Thursday April 2 will mature on Monday April 6.

The U.S. bond market is recommended to close at noon (1600 GMT) on April 3, according to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.

However, the U.S. stock market will be shut that day.

The bond market typically closes on Good Friday but it opens for abbreviated trading when the government releases its monthly payrolls report.

The last time the U.S. bond market opened on Good Friday was 2012.

For its March payrolls report, the Labor Department scheduled to release its March payrolls report on April 3 at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT).

For more details, click on ((here))

((here#us2015))

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
