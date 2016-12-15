Guggenheim sees up to four U.S. rate hikes in 2017

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve might increase interest rates as many as four times in 2017 on further tightening in the labor market and rising oil prices, together with possible fiscal stimulus, according to analysts with asset manager Guggenheim Investments.

On Wednesday, the central bank as expected raised short-term rates by a quarter point to a range of 0.50 percent to 0.75 percent. Policymakers signaled possibly three rate increases next year, one more than what some traders had expected.

"We expect Fed policymakers to follow their recent rate increases with three, and possibly four, more hikes in 2017. While this would be faster than markets are now pricing in, it would still leave rates below levels prescribed by standard policy rules," Guggenheim's head of macroeconomic and investment Brian Smedley and research analyst Maria Giraldo wrote in a fourth-quarter fixed income outlook released on Thursday.

In addition to an improving jobs sector and recovery in oil prices, expected fiscal stimulus from a Trump administration and a Republican-controlled U.S. Congress would provide further lift in economic activity, they said.

"The policy outlook has become more uncertain with the election, though early indications that fiscal easing will be prioritized in the new administration suggest that the risks to the real GDP growth in 2017 and 2018 are now skewed to the upside," Smedley and Giraldo wrote.