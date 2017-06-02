Fed's Harker: Biggest risk to the U.S. economy is fiscal uncertainty

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A lack of certainty about where the Trump administration's economic policies are heading is the main current threat to the U.S. economy, Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker said on Friday.

"What's the biggest risk to the economy right now? I would just say it's policy uncertainty," Harker said at an economics conference in Reading, Pennsylvania. "There's this fog of potential policy solutions. We just simply don't know the outcome of those right now, and there's so many of them all at once and the fact is they all interact as well."