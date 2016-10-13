FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Fed's Harker says might want to wait on policy changes until after U.S. election
October 13, 2016 / 5:52 PM / 10 months ago

Fed's Harker says might want to wait on policy changes until after U.S. election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A police officer keeps watch in front of the U.S. Federal Reserve in Washington October 12, 2016.Kevin Lamarque

PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve might want to wait on policy changes until after the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 8, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Thursday, adding he was in favor of a rate increase at the Fed's September policy meeting.

"What I'm worried about is depending on the outcome of the election and what happens after that, if there are polices that would have distortive effects that we would have to respond to, we'll have to respond. And I don't know which way that will go. But it may be prudent to wait until we have resolved some of that uncertainty," he told reporters in Philadelphia.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
