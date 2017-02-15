FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Harker says is not factoring fiscal policies into forecast
#Business News
February 15, 2017 / 7:26 PM / 6 months ago

Fed's Harker says is not factoring fiscal policies into forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker on Wednesday said his view that the economy is ready for three rate hikes this year does not depend on any fiscal policy changes under President Donald Trump.

"Until there's more specificity on policies I really can't factor those into my forecasts," Harker said. A tax cut might stimulate the economy, but changes to trade policies could hurt, and the net effect will depend on the relative size of those changes, he said.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; editing by Diane Craft

