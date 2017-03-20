Harker joins chorus, says Fed aims to run inflation a bit hot

FILE PHOTO - A police officer keeps watch in front of the U.S. Federal Reserve in Washington, DC, U.S. on October 12, 2016.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Philadelphia Federal Reserve president Patrick Harker, echoing the comments of at least two of his colleagues at the Fed, said the U.S. central bank will push inflation a bit above its 2-percent target even as it continues to gradually raise interest rates.

With the Fed's preferred inflation gauge currently at 1.7 percent, it is "within shooting distance of our target" of 2 percent, Harker said on CNBC. "We are moving in the right direction. There will be a little bit of an overshoot and that's ok. It's appropriate."

The comments mirrored those of Fed Chair Janet Yellen on Wednesday and Chicago Fed President Charles Evans earlier on Monday.