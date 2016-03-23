FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed should consider another rate hike barring surprises: Harker
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 23, 2016 / 12:56 AM / a year ago

Fed should consider another rate hike barring surprises: Harker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should consider another interest rate hike as early as next month if the U.S. economy continues to improve without surprises, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker told reporters on Tuesday.

“If the economy continues to evolve as I forecast, barring some unforeseen headwinds which are always possible, then I think it’s appropriate to consider every meeting live ... and to consider another 25 basis-point rise if the data play out as we expect” with employment and job growth improving and core inflation measures rising as it recently has, he said.

Oil prices, which had fallen over the last year and a half, has “seemingly bottomed out or stabilized”, Harker added, “so I feel reasonably confident that we are moving toward that 2 percent (inflation) target.”

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.