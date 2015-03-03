FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 3, 2015 / 8:08 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Senate Banking chairman says Fed not immune from oversight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee said on Tuesday that the Federal Reserve is not immune from congressional oversight.

Senator Richard Shelby said at a Fed reform committee hearing on Tuesday that the panel will explore reforming the Fed system, as the Alabama Republican and other lawmakers add pressure to the U.S. central bank to increase its transparency.

Fed officials have said they will resist any effort that impinges on the central bank’s independence from political interference.

Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
