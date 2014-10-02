FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed says hedge funds trimmed bets on interest-rate volatility
October 2, 2014 / 6:17 PM / 3 years ago

Fed says hedge funds trimmed bets on interest-rate volatility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hedge funds have trimmed their bets on rising interest-rate volatility since the beginning of this year, according to the results of a quarterly survey of senior credit officers conducted by the Federal Reserve.

About 25 percent of dealers surveyed by the Fed said hedge fund clients have reduced bets on rising rate volatility for short-term rates, and about 20 percent of dealers said hedge funds have reduced such bets for longer-term interest rates.

“Taken together, these responses suggest that hedge funds have reduced positions predicated on rising interest rate volatility across the term structure since the beginning of the year,” the report noted.

About one-fourth of the 22 dealers surveyed reported hedge funds had somewhat increased their use of leverage over the past three months, the report said.

The survey was conducted between Aug. 20 and Sept. 2.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

