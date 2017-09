Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen addresses the 29th National Association for Business Economics Policy Conference in Washington March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will nominate Federal Reserve Vice Chairwoman Janet Yellen to be the next head of the U.S. central bank on Wednesday, a White House official said on Tuesday.

If confirmed, Yellen would replace Ben Bernanke, whose current term as head of the Fed ends in January. Obama is due to make the announcement at the White House at 3 p.m.