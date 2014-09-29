Recent remarks by U.S. Federal Reserve officials

(Reuters) - Following are highlights from remarks delivered by Federal Reserve officials dating to the policy statement the central bank issued on Sept. 17.

SEPT 29

CHICAGO FEDERAL RESERVE BANK PRESIDENT CHARLES EVANS

(Currently does not have a vote on the Federal Open Market Committee)

In remarks to the National Association for Business Economics, Evans repeated his view that the Fed should be “exceptionally patient” in tightening monetary policy, even if the result is inflation temporarily breaching the Fed’s 2 percent target. He also repeated that the Fed should follow a “shallow” path when it does raise rates.

In an interview with CNBC, he said he could see waiting to raise rates until after the summer of next year, and said the Fed’s policy statement would need to “evolve” in October since the central bank’s bond buying programs was ending.

SEPT 25

ATLANTA FED PRESIDENT DENNIS LOCKHART

(Currently does not have a vote on the FOMC)

Lockhart said he expects economic conditions to be ripe for rate increases “between mid‐ and late next year,” a subtle shift from his “mid-2015” timeline from just last month. He said he is more worried about undershooting on inflation than overshooting, and that expects the U.S. economy to reach full employment by late 2016 or early 2017.

DALLAS FED PRESIDENT RICHARD FISHER

(Currently has a vote on the FOMC)

Fisher reiterated his view that rate hikes will come “sooner rather than later.”

SEPT. 24

CLEVELAND FED PRESIDENT LORETTA MESTER

(Currently has a vote on the FOMC)

Mester said the Fed should think about tying its rate guidance to forecasts on the economy’s performance, and she repeated her view the Fed should drop language saying it would hold interest rates near zero for a “considerable time” after its bond-buying stimulus program ends.

CHICAGO FED PRESIDENT CHARLES EVANS

(Not currently a voter on the FOMC)

Evans said the Fed should be “exceptionally patient” in removing its stimulus. He also said full employment was likely to be reached before inflation moves to target.

SEPT. 23

KANSAS CITY FED PRESIDENT ESTHER GEORGE

(Not currently a voter on the FOMC)

George said she was “most anxious” to begin normalizing monetary policy, given the economy’s growth and indications that low interest rates were encouraging investors to reach for yield. Once the Fed does start raising rates, she said, it should do gradually and systematically.

MINNEAPOLIS FED PRESIDENT NARAYANA KOCHERLAKOTA

(Currently a voter on the FOMC)

Kocherlakota said the Fed should be “very cautious and careful about starting to raise rates, because we do want to be sure that inflation is on the path back to 2 percent.” He said he does not expect inflation to reach target until 2018.

ST. LOUIS FED PRESIDENT JAMES BULLARD

(Not currently a voter on the FOMC)

Bullard said the Fed needs to change its forward guidance on rates to make it more data dependent but that it would have been premature to remove the “considerable time” reference in September because the central bank’s bond-buying program had not ended. “A more natural juncture would probably be the October meeting,” he said.

Bullard said he still believed the Fed would need to raise rates in the first quarter of next year.

FED GOVERNOR JEROME POWELL

(Permanent voter on the FOMC)

“The burden of regulatory compliance can be particularly daunting for small banks,” Powell said at a Fed conference on community banking. He did not touch on monetary policy.

NEW YORK FED PRESIDENT WILLIAM DUDLEY

(Permanent voter on the Fed)

The Fed needs the U.S. economy “to run a little hot for at least some period of time” to push inflation back up to target, Dudley said. He wants to see the unemployment rate fall further before removing policy accommodation.

“You have to make sure that, when you start to raise interest rates, the economy can take it,” he said. “I can certainly imagine a scenario where the unemployment rate dips a little bit below what we view as sustainable. That would be the mechanism to actually push inflation back up.”

He also said the steady rise in the dollar’s value could complicate the Fed’s job, potentially hurting U.S. economic performance and pushing down inflation.

SEPT. 19

RICHMOND FED PRESIDENT JEFFREY LACKER(Does not currently vote on the FOMC)

Lacker identified himself as the lone dissenter on the Fed’s new exit strategy, renewing his opposition to the central bank’s holdings of mortgage-backed securities.

DALLAS FED PRESIDENT RICHARD FISHER

(Currently has a vote on the FOMC)

Fisher said he wants to raise rates gradually but start sooner than market participants now anticipate.

“The date of our first move, I personally expect it to occur in the spring and not in the summer as it seems the markets are discounting,” he told Fox Business Network.

He told Reuters later that he wants the rate increases to be in quarter-point increments. He also expressed worries over the potential for inflation and signs of financial excess in markets. “I think we’ve levitated the markets,” he said. “I don’t want to drive this any further.”

SEPT. 17

FOMC STATEMENT

“The committee continues to anticipate ... that it likely will be appropriate to maintain the current target range for the federal funds rate for a considerable time after the asset purchase program ends...” [FED/FOMC]