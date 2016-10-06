U.S. commercial paper market shrinks in week: Fed

NEW YORK, Reuters - The amount of U.S. commercial paper contracted in the week ended Oct 5 Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.
U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding fell $30.2 billion to $916.3 billion in the latest week.
Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - fell $32.5 billion to $929.6 billion.
U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding fell $10 billion to $202.1 billion.