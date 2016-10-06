U.S. commercial paper market shrinks in week: Fed

A security guard walks in front of an image of the Federal Reserve following the two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policy meeting in Washington, DC, U.S. on March 16, 2016.

NEW YORK, Reuters - The amount of U.S. commercial paper contracted in the week ended Oct 5 Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding fell $30.2 billion to $916.3 billion in the latest week.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - fell $32.5 billion to $929.6 billion.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding fell $10 billion to $202.1 billion.