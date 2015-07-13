FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Americans more upbeat on earnings, home prices: NY Fed survey
#Business News
July 13, 2015 / 3:08 PM / 2 years ago

Americans more upbeat on earnings, home prices: NY Fed survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The sun shines down 36th Street between the landmark Chrysler Building and Empire State Building in New York City at sunset, July 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Americans expected higher earnings and home-price growth last month, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey that also found little change in inflation expectations.

The New York Fed’s survey of consumer expectations, released on Monday, found median earnings growth expectations rose to 2.5 percent in June from 2.3 percent in May, among the highest readings since the poll started in mid-2013.

Home price-change expectations rose to 3.5 percent, a high water mark for the year but still below last year’s average.

The survey, which taps about 1,200 respondents on a 12-month rotating basis, found one- and three-year-ahead inflation expectations each edged slightly higher to 3 percent.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by James Dalgleish

