FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Americans expect to tighten purse strings: NY Fed survey
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 10, 2015 / 3:09 PM / 2 years ago

Americans expect to tighten purse strings: NY Fed survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People are seen walking through Roosevelt Field shopping mall in Garden City, New York February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Americans last month said they expected to tighten their purse strings in the coming year, according to a Federal Reserve of New York survey that also found home and gasoline prices were expected to weaken.

The New York Fed’s survey of consumer expectations, released on Monday, found median one- and three-year ahead inflation expectations remained stable at 3 percent.

But over the coming year, household spending growth expectations plunged to 3.5 percent in July, from 4.3 percent the previous month, hitting the lowest since the survey began in mid-2013 thanks in part to respondents over 40-years old and those with lower levels of education.

Home price inflation expectations logged the survey’s second-lowest level at 3.2 percent, from 3.5 percent, while year-ahead gas price inflation predictions slumped to 4.4 percent, from 5.4 percent.

The survey taps about 1,200 respondents on a 12-month rotating basis.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.