a year ago
U.S. inflation expectations rebound in August: New York Fed survey
September 12, 2016 / 3:16 PM / a year ago

U.S. inflation expectations rebound in August: New York Fed survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A shopper talks on her mobile phone in Beverly Hills, U.S., May 17, 2016.Mario Anzuoni

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Two measures of U.S. inflation expectations rebounded last month, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey that may come as a relief to central bankers worried about price measures stuck at low levels.

The New York Fed's monthly survey of consumer expectations found that median year-ahead inflation expectations jumped to 2.8 percent in August, the highest reading this year, from 2.5 percent in July. Three-year expectations rose to 2.7 percent, from 2.5 percent in the previous month.

Both measures rebounded from near record low levels in July. The Fed, looking to raise interest rates soon, wants to see signs of inflation pressures before acting.

"This increase in both time-horizons was consistent across age, education and income groups," the New York Fed said of the internet-based survey of a rotating sample of 1,200 households, done by an outside group.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

