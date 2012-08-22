Instant View: Fed ready to ease "fairly soon," minutes show

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is likely to deliver another round of monetary stimulus “fairly soon” unless the economy improves considerably, minutes from the central bank’s August meeting show.

COMMENTS:

DAVID ADER, HEAD OF GOVERNMENT BOND STRATEGY, CRT CAPITAL GROUP, STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT

”The minutes were more dovish than we thought they would be on the margin, especially the staff’s cutting growth expectations, but really this is all nuanced and we find nothing to really enhance prospects of QE3 or other forms sooner than later.

“The (Treasuries) market went bid with the headlines and has returned some of those gains. It still trades well. We presume it’s the dovish lean that we extract but with the caution these minutes simply don’t reflect the handful of more optimistic data of the last three weeks. Still, we suppose the minutes and action say that if the recent firmer data give way, if Europe falters, well the Fed’s there.”

SUBODH KUMAR, CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST, SUBODH KUMAR & ASSOCIATES, TORONTO

”I think the bottom line is that they said they want to keep their options open basically.

“To me, they’re reiterating their basic policy...but not really showing their hand. I think September logically would be the last time when they might do any program if they were to do that before the election. I don’t think they gave any indication either way on that.”

TIMOTHY GHRISKEY, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, SOLARIS ASSET MANAGEMENT, BEDFORD HILLS, NEW YORK

“This is a fairly surprising discussion by the Fed, probably different than the expectation. Specifically, that many Fed officials think an asset purchase program would benefit, or boost the recovery. Continuing to lower longer term interest rates was also a surprise here. The minutes were a significant support for a QE3 package.”

“Initial market reaction was very sharply positive, but like it always happens with Fed news, the market doesn’t know how to really take it.”

DANA SAPORTA, ECONOMIST, CREDIT SUISSE, NEW YORK

”We had warned our traders that the minutes might come across as dovish. The minutes are a little dated. Since that point we’ve seen better economic data, and stronger risk markets, including stock markets. The tone of the markets has improved. Last week we reduced the probability of QE3 on the September 13 meeting, due to the tone of market and data. We have lowered to a 50/50 chance from a 67 percent probability of QE3, though we’re waiting for more information from Bernanke on August 31.

”The minutes come across as quite dovish but a lot has improved in the market and data, somewhat better domestic data. Much better risk... I would credit the ECB with putting a floor to the crisis.

”It’s interesting to note that they point out that the market has the capacity to handle more large scale asset purchases.

DAVID SLOAN, ECONOMIST, 4CAST LTD, NEW YORK

”They seem pretty clearly dovish. People were a little disappointed that there wasn’t really any dovish action taken at the last meeting but it seems they are very close to doing so. They said many supported extending the late 2014 guidance, but there was an agreement to defer the decision to September. Also many judge further policy easing was likely warranted fairly soon barring a significant upturn.

“We have seen some improvement in the data recently but whether it is enough to qualify as a significant upturn is unclear, but certainly these minutes are dovish and will revive hopes for increased Fed easing.”

ERIC VILORIA, SENIOR CURRENCY STRATEGIST, FOREX.COM, NEW YORK

“What we’re seeing right now is this weighing on the dollar, with the euro moving above $1.25. These minutes were a bit on the dovish side in that they show Fed officials are considering further easing. But since that meeting, we’ve seen better-than-expected data, including the employment numbers and retail sales. The trade balance narrowed, too, and all of that could add to growth. So we think the Fed will wait and see and for now remain on the sidelines.”

JOE MANIMBO, SENIOR MARKET ANALYST, WESTERN UNION BUSINESS SOLUTIONS, WASHINGTON D.C.

“I think the minutes express a heightened level of dovishness that makes near-term action by the Fed more likely. As a result we’re seeing the dollar lose a bit of steam... I would say north of a 60 percent chance of QE3 next month. With the quote that they indicated ”fairly soon“ barring a significant upturn for the economy, that sounded the dovish bell that action could be right around the corner.”

JOSEPH TREVISANI, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST, WORLDWIDE MARKETS, WOODCLIFF LAKE, NEW JERSEY

“The balance on the FOMC does not seem to have shifted in favor of an imminent return to quantitative easing. It clearly has not been ruled out if the economy deteriorates. The economy is not there yet.”

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: U.S. stocks pared losses.

BONDS: U.S. Treasury debt prices extended price gains.

FOREX: The euro climbed above $1.2500, hitting seven-week highs versus the dollar.