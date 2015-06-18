Fed says any increase in bank reserve rate will apply immediately

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Any changes to the rate that the Federal Reserve pays to banks on excess reserves will take effect immediately upon approval, rather than at the end of a two-week maintenance period, the central bank announced on Thursday.

The change is being made to improve the ability of the Fed to use the payments made to banks on excess reserves as a tool for raising its target interest rate.

By paying more, the Fed would encourage banks to hold more reserves, pulling money from the financial system and raising short term rates overall.

The change will take effect on July 23. The Fed is not expected to raise interest rates before September.