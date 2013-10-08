FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate Banking chair says to move Yellen nomination in timely manner
October 8, 2013 / 11:45 PM / 4 years ago

Senate Banking chair says to move Yellen nomination in timely manner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee said on Tuesday he would work to move the nomination of Janet Yellen to head the Federal Reserve “in a timely manner.”

“She has a depth of experience that is second to none, and I have no doubt she will be an excellent Federal Reserve chairman,” Johnson, a Democrat, said in a statement after a White House official said President Barack Obama planned to nominate Yellen to succeed Ben Bernanke as the head of the U.S. central bank.

“I will work with ranking member (Republican Senator Mike) Crapo and the rest of the members of the Banking Committee to move her nomination forward in a timely manner,” he said.

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Stacey Joyce

