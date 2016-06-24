FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
J.P. Morgan pushes out Fed rate-hike view to December
June 24, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

J.P. Morgan pushes out Fed rate-hike view to December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Federal Reserve headquarters in Washington September 16 2015.Kevin Lamarque

NEW YORK (Reuters) - J.P. Morgan expects the Federal Reserve would raise U.S. interest rates at its December policy meeting, three months later than its earlier call for such a move, in the wake of Thursday's Brexit vote that stunned investors, a J.P. Morgan economist said on Friday.

"On the heels of the Brexit developments we are pushing back our Fed call from September to December; there is exceptionally low visibility on the monetary policy outlook right now," J.P. Morgan economist Michael Feroli wrote in a research note.

Reporting by Richard Leong

