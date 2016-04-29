FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Markets may be underestimating how soon Fed will hike rates: Kaplan
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 29, 2016 / 11:59 AM / a year ago

Markets may be underestimating how soon Fed will hike rates: Kaplan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Financial markets may well be underestimating how soon the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates again, Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Friday.

“We’ll see how the second quarter unfolds but I think the market may well be underestimating how soon we might move next based on what I have seen,” Kaplan said at an event hosted by think-tank OMFIF.

He added that he would advocate a rate move “pretty soon” if second quarter U.S. economic data was reassuring.

Reporting by Marc Jones and David Milliken

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.