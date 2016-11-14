FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Fed's Kaplan says U.S. needs 'intelligent' fiscal policy
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 14, 2016 / 7:00 PM / 9 months ago

Fed's Kaplan says U.S. needs 'intelligent' fiscal policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WICHITA FALLS, Tex. (Reuters) - Saying the coming year under a new U.S. president will be one of "changes" for economic policy, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan on Monday called for "intelligent" fiscal policy to boost growth over the long term.

"We are underinvested in infrastructure," Kaplan said at an economic forum hosted by the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce. But investments should not just bring forward future spending to the present or simply "balloon" the national debt, Kaplan said. President-elect Donald Trump has promised infrastructure spending to create roads, bridges and tunnels that are "second to none."

Kaplan also said that trade, which Trump has suggested he will restrict, has boosted U.S. jobs.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.